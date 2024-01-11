Tunnel boring machine Dinghai unveiled in Changsha, C China
A drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows an unveiling ceremony of the tunnel boring machine (TNM) Dinghai at an industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. With a diameter of 14.57 meters and a total weight of 4,350 tonnes, the TNM Dinghai will be used in the construction of Jintang undersea tunnel linking the Jintang islet of Zhoushan and the coastal area of Ningbo. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows the tunnel boring machine (TNM) Dinghai at an industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. With a diameter of 14.57 meters and a total weight of 4,350 tonnes, the TNM Dinghai will be used in the construction of Jintang undersea tunnel linking the Jintang islet of Zhoushan and the coastal area of Ningbo. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
The tunnel boring machine (TNM) Dinghai is seen at an industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. With a diameter of 14.57 meters and a total weight of 4,350 tonnes, the TNM Dinghai will be used in the construction of Jintang undersea tunnel linking the Jintang islet of Zhoushan and the coastal area of Ningbo. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Workers record the tunnel boring machine (TNM) Dinghai at an industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. With a diameter of 14.57 meters and a total weight of 4,350 tonnes, the TNM Dinghai will be used in the construction of Jintang undersea tunnel linking the Jintang islet of Zhoushan and the coastal area of Ningbo. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Workers attend an unveiling ceremony of the tunnel boring machine (TNM) Dinghai at an industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. With a diameter of 14.57 meters and a total weight of 4,350 tonnes, the TNM Dinghai will be used in the construction of Jintang undersea tunnel linking the Jintang islet of Zhoushan and the coastal area of Ningbo. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
The tunnel boring machine (TNM) Dinghai is seen at an industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. With a diameter of 14.57 meters and a total weight of 4,350 tonnes, the TNM Dinghai will be used in the construction of Jintang undersea tunnel linking the Jintang islet of Zhoushan and the coastal area of Ningbo. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 shows an unveiling ceremony of the tunnel boring machine (TNM) Dinghai at an industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. With a diameter of 14.57 meters and a total weight of 4,350 tonnes, the TNM Dinghai will be used in the construction of Jintang undersea tunnel linking the Jintang islet of Zhoushan and the coastal area of Ningbo. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
The tunnel boring machine (TNM) Dinghai is seen at an industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 10, 2024. With a diameter of 14.57 meters and a total weight of 4,350 tonnes, the TNM Dinghai will be used in the construction of Jintang undersea tunnel linking the Jintang islet of Zhoushan and the coastal area of Ningbo. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Photos
Related Stories
- New passenger train service linking Hangzhou, Guangzhou launched
- China's railway sector handles record number of passenger trips in 2023
- Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region handles more China-Europe freight trains
- China to roll out new railway operating plan
- Lijiang-Shangri-La railway: a journey of beauty in Yunnan
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.