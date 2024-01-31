Home>>
China to regulate railway passenger safety inspection
(Xinhua) 13:54, January 31, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen and regulate passenger safety inspection at railway stations, according to a new regulation issued by the authorities.
The regulation, which is set to take effect on Feb. 1, requires railway transport companies to prioritize vulnerable groups including the elderly, children, pregnant women, the sick and disabled, during safety inspections.
The number of inspection passages should be adjusted according to the actual situation to facilitate passengers' entry into the stations, the regulation says.
