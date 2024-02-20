Unmanned submersible helps with operation of railway lines during Spring Festival travel rush
Technicians operate an unmanned submersible for checking piers of a bridge of Chengdu-Guiyang High-Speed Railway in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
GUIYANG, Feb. 19, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Many high-tech products including unmanned submersibles have been applied to ensure smooth operation of railway lines during this year's Spring Festival travel rush which started on Jan. 26.
Technicians prepare unmanned submersibles for checking piers of a bridge of Chengdu-Guiyang High-Speed Railway in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
