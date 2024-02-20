We Are China

Unmanned submersible helps with operation of railway lines during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 08:31, February 20, 2024

Technicians operate an unmanned submersible for checking piers of a bridge of Chengdu-Guiyang High-Speed Railway in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

GUIYANG, Feb. 19, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Many high-tech products including unmanned submersibles have been applied to ensure smooth operation of railway lines during this year's Spring Festival travel rush which started on Jan. 26.

Technicians prepare unmanned submersibles for checking piers of a bridge of Chengdu-Guiyang High-Speed Railway in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Technicians operate an unmanned submersible for checking piers of a bridge of Chengdu-Guiyang High-Speed Railway in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A technician operates an unmanned submersible for checking piers of a bridge of Chengdu-Guiyang High-Speed Railway in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Technicians operate an unmanned submersible for checking piers of a bridge of Chengdu-Guiyang High-Speed Railway in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Technicians operate an unmanned submersible for checking piers of a bridge of Chengdu-Guiyang High-Speed Railway in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

