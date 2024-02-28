China's highly respected railway workers meet the press

Xinhua) 09:54, February 28, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday held a press conference in which five people honored with the "Most Beautiful Railway Personages" title met journalists to share their heart-touching work and life experiences.

The five people, working at varied railway-related jobs ranging from train driver and train captain to railway signalling officer, station officer and railway police, hailed from different local bureaus of China Railway, the national railway operator.

They were among 10 people who gained the title of "Most Beautiful Railway Personages" of 2023. The title has been announced annually since 2018 to recognize and honor a group of railway-sector workers whose noble deeds and dedication to work inspire the nation.

Among those appearing at Tuesday's event was Jiang Tao, a railway station officer of the Zhengzhou bureau of China Railway. Jiang shared how he and his colleagues remained at their posts for 72 hours with little rest to ensure the smooth operation of trains and passenger safety when blizzards hit Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, on Jan. 31 this year.

Meanwhile, Wang Xiaobing, a railway signalling worker from the Guangzhou bureau, shared how he worked hard to master the necessary skills, establishing a perfect safety record, as well as training dozens of other highly skilled technicians, some of whom have been recognized at the national level.

