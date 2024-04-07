Home>>
China Railway plans 1,163 extra passenger trains for Qingming Festival return travel
(Xinhua) 10:50, April 07, 2024
BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China Railway, the nation's railway operator, said it plans to add 1,163 more trains on Saturday to cope with rising travel demand as passengers start making return trips following the three-day Qingming Festival holiday that ends on Saturday.
The company predicted that on Saturday 17.9 million passenger trips would be made via the country's railways. This compared to 13.31 million trips registered on the previous day, according to the company.
The Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, is a traditional Chinese festival focusing on paying tribute to the dead and the worship of ancestors. During the festival period, Chinese people also tend to indulge in outdoor activities and sightseeing.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- Qingming Festival: Delighting in Spring scenery and Qingtuan delicacies
- China-Laos Railway handles 1.38 million tonnes of imports, exports in Q1
- China sees nearly 119 mln domestic tourist trips during Qingming holiday
- A glimpse of Qisumu int'l railway logistics hub in Ulanqab, China's Inner Mongolia
- China expects over 750 mln inter-regional trips during Qingming holiday
- NW China's internet celebrity city sees tourism boom during Qingming holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.