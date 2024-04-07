NW China's internet celebrity city sees tourism boom during Qingming holiday

Xinhua) 08:52, April 07, 2024

A staff member cooks malatang at a store in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 3, 2024. Tianshui has garnered considerable attention in the cyber world thanks to the popularity of Tianshui's malatang, a numbing-spicy hotpot. When it comes to the real world, the city received 309,000 and 348,600 tourists on April 4 and 5, the first two day of the three-day Qingming holiday, with tourism-related revenue of 177 million yuan (about 24.47 million U.S. dollars) and 198 million yuan (about 27.37 million U.S. dollars), respectively. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Customers are pictured in a store serving malatang in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 3, 2024. Tianshui has garnered considerable attention in the cyber world thanks to the popularity of Tianshui's malatang, a numbing-spicy hotpot. When it comes to the real world, the city received 309,000 and 348,600 tourists on April 4 and 5, the first two day of the three-day Qingming holiday, with tourism-related revenue of 177 million yuan (about 24.47 million U.S. dollars) and 198 million yuan (about 27.37 million U.S. dollars), respectively. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Tourists pose for photos at Fuxi Temple scenic area in Qinzhou District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 4, 2024. Tianshui has garnered considerable attention in the cyber world thanks to the popularity of Tianshui's malatang, a numbing-spicy hotpot. When it comes to the real world, the city received 309,000 and 348,600 tourists on April 4 and 5, the first two day of the three-day Qingming holiday, with tourism-related revenue of 177 million yuan (about 24.47 million U.S. dollars) and 198 million yuan (about 27.37 million U.S. dollars), respectively. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

A drone photo taken on April 5, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Tianshui has garnered considerable attention in the cyber world thanks to the popularity of Tianshui's malatang, a numbing-spicy hotpot. When it comes to the real world, the city received 309,000 and 348,600 tourists on April 4 and 5, the first two day of the three-day Qingming holiday, with tourism-related revenue of 177 million yuan (about 24.47 million U.S. dollars) and 198 million yuan (about 27.37 million U.S. dollars), respectively. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

A drone photo taken on April 5, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Tianshui has garnered considerable attention in the cyber world thanks to the popularity of Tianshui's malatang, a numbing-spicy hotpot. When it comes to the real world, the city received 309,000 and 348,600 tourists on April 4 and 5, the first two day of the three-day Qingming holiday, with tourism-related revenue of 177 million yuan (about 24.47 million U.S. dollars) and 198 million yuan (about 27.37 million U.S. dollars), respectively. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

Volunteers greet tourists at Tianshui South Railway Station in Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 3, 2024. Tianshui has garnered considerable attention in the cyber world thanks to the popularity of Tianshui's malatang, a numbing-spicy hotpot. When it comes to the real world, the city received 309,000 and 348,600 tourists on April 4 and 5, the first two day of the three-day Qingming holiday, with tourism-related revenue of 177 million yuan (about 24.47 million U.S. dollars) and 198 million yuan (about 27.37 million U.S. dollars), respectively. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Tourists visit Fuxi Temple scenic area in Qinzhou District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 4, 2024. Tianshui has garnered considerable attention in the cyber world thanks to the popularity of Tianshui's malatang, a numbing-spicy hotpot. When it comes to the real world, the city received 309,000 and 348,600 tourists on April 4 and 5, the first two day of the three-day Qingming holiday, with tourism-related revenue of 177 million yuan (about 24.47 million U.S. dollars) and 198 million yuan (about 27.37 million U.S. dollars), respectively. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Customers enjoy malatang at a store in Qinzhou District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 4, 2024. Tianshui has garnered considerable attention in the cyber world thanks to the popularity of Tianshui's malatang, a numbing-spicy hotpot. When it comes to the real world, the city received 309,000 and 348,600 tourists on April 4 and 5, the first two day of the three-day Qingming holiday, with tourism-related revenue of 177 million yuan (about 24.47 million U.S. dollars) and 198 million yuan (about 27.37 million U.S. dollars), respectively. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 5, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Tianshui has garnered considerable attention in the cyber world thanks to the popularity of Tianshui's malatang, a numbing-spicy hotpot. When it comes to the real world, the city received 309,000 and 348,600 tourists on April 4 and 5, the first two day of the three-day Qingming holiday, with tourism-related revenue of 177 million yuan (about 24.47 million U.S. dollars) and 198 million yuan (about 27.37 million U.S. dollars), respectively. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)