A glimpse of Qisumu int'l railway logistics hub in Ulanqab, China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 16:50, March 26, 2024

A staff member works at the control room of the Qisumu international railway logistics hub in Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on March 25, 2024. The Qisumu international railway logistics hub was officially put into operation in 2016. It is the biggest base of China-Europe freight trains in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A total of 745 outbound freight trains have been handled by the hub since its operation. The China-Europe freight train services handled by the hub currently reach 16 cities in Europe and Asia. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

