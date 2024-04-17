Chinese vice premier welcomes more German investment

Xinhua) 08:15, April 17, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a German economic delegation accompanying German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met in Beijing on Tuesday with a German economic delegation accompanying German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a visit to China, with the two sides exchanging views on deepening China-Germany economic and trade cooperation, as well as other issues.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Germany are important economic and trade partners for each other, and bilateral cooperation has maintained a sound momentum and has huge potential.

"As the Chinese economy continues to make steady progress, we will make greater efforts to attract foreign investment and foster a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment. We welcome German companies to expand their investment in China," He said.

Franziska Brantner, head of the German economic delegation, said that she is optimistic about the prospects of China's economy and is willing to continuously deepen Germany-China economic and trade cooperation to promote mutual benefit and win-win results.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)