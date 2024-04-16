Home>>
2023 Sino-German investment and trade in numbers
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:37, April 16, 2024
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- German chancellor arrives in SW China
- Unbreakable bond spans decades
- Commentary: World benefits from greater China-Germany economic cooperation
- East China city's longstanding partnership with Germany paves way for deeper ties
- German chancellor witnesses China's development changes
- In Numbers: China, Germany cooperation yields fruitful results
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.