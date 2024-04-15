German chancellor arrives in SW China

Xinhua) 09:32, April 15, 2024

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz visits Bosch Hydrogen Powertrain Systems (Chongqing) Co., Ltd. in Jiulongpo District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 14, 2024. Scholz arrived in Chongqing Municipality on Sunday to kick off his three-day official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

CHONGQING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz arrived in Chongqing Municipality on Sunday to kick off his three-day official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Scholz is being accompanied by senior representatives of a number of renowned German companies, including Siemens, Bayer, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Zeiss.

More than 5,000 German companies are operating in China -- which has been Germany's largest trading partner for many years.

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz visits Yuzhong District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 14, 2024. Scholz arrived in Chongqing Municipality on Sunday to kick off his three-day official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz learns about a Sino-German cooperative scientific research project on water monitoring in Jiangbeizui, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 14, 2024. Scholz arrived in Chongqing Municipality on Sunday to kick off his three-day official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)