China, Germany financial cooperation yields fruitful results

Xinhua) 10:38, April 12, 2024

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China and Germany financial cooperation has achieved fruitful results in the past 40 years, officials said Thursday at the China-Germany Dialogue Forum on Financial Cooperation in Beijing.

"Up to now, the German government has committed a total of about 10 billion euros in loans to China, supporting more than 300 projects that cover 31 Chinese provincial-level regions," said Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo'an at the forum.

These projects involve many industries and fields of the national economy such as ecological protection, energy and transportation, urban infrastructure, providing strong support for promoting the economic and social development of the regions where the projects are implemented, Lan said.

At the forum, State Secretary in the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbarth said he hoped that both countries will cherish the trust established over the past 40 years, continue efforts for a closer cooperation in the fiscal and financial fields, and jointly cope with challenges.

