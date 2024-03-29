Peng Liyuan meets German students, teachers in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:27, March 29, 2024

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, receives a photo album documenting her friendly exchanges with the Chinese Choir of the Burg Gymnasium in the past decade, from a student representative of the choir at Beijing No.35 High School in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2024. Peng met on Thursday with representatives of students and teachers from the Chinese Choir of the Burg Gymnasium, a German high school, at Beijing No.35 High School. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, met on Thursday with representatives of students and teachers from the Chinese Choir of the Burg Gymnasium, a German high school, at Beijing No.35 High School.

Peng congratulated the choir on its fruitful achievements over the past decade of conveying friendship through songs.

She said that through everybody's joint efforts, the choir has built a bridge of cultural exchanges between China and Germany and become a shining symbol of China-Germany friendship. It is hoped that the students can feel the charm of Chinese culture in the beautiful melody, and become a new generation of envoys of China-Germany friendship, she added.

Olaf Millmann, president of the choir association, thanked Peng for her care and support for the choir, and said that more and more German teenagers have come to know and love China by learning Chinese through singing, and they will continue to actively build a bridge of communication through music and Chinese, enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between German and Chinese teenagers.

The student representatives of the choir reported their learning situation and experience, as well as their love for China, to Peng in Chinese, and said that they would continue to work hard to learn Chinese well.

Peng had a cordial interaction with the teachers and students, praised the students for speaking Chinese better, and encouraged the students to share their experiences and feelings in China with their families and friends after returning home, and continue the stories of China-Germany friendship.

The Chinese choir is a non-profit public welfare organization. With the aim of promoting non-governmental exchanges between China and Germany, it is committed to enhancing the friendship between the two countries in the fields of language and culture.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, poses for a group photo with Chinese and German youths at Beijing No.35 High School in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2024. Peng met on Thursday with representatives of students and teachers from the Chinese Choir of the Burg Gymnasium, a German high school, at Beijing No.35 High School. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, receives a warm welcome from teachers and students at Beijing No.35 High School in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2024. Peng met on Thursday with representatives of students and teachers from the Chinese Choir of the Burg Gymnasium, a German high school, at Beijing No.35 High School. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has a cordial interaction with a student representative of the Chinese Choir of the Burg Gymnasium at Beijing No.35 High School in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2024. Peng met on Thursday with representatives of students and teachers from the Chinese Choir of the Burg Gymnasium, a German high school, at Beijing No.35 High School. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, appreciates songs performed by Chinese and German students at Beijing No.35 High School in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2024. Peng met on Thursday with representatives of students and teachers from the Chinese Choir of the Burg Gymnasium, a German high school, at Beijing No.35 High School. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)