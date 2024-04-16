Languages

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Chinese premier holds talks with German chancellor

(Xinhua) 16:56, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Beijing on Tuesday.

