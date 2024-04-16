German chancellor visits Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:13, April 16, 2024

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz arrives in east China's Shanghai, April 15, 2024. Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and his delegation arrived in Shanghai from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Monday morning. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and his delegation arrived in Shanghai from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Monday morning. On Monday, Scholz took part in a dialogue with students at Tongji University's Jiading Campus and visited German company Covestro's Asia-Pacific Innovation Center.

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz takes part in a dialogue with students at Tongji University's Jiading Campus in east China's Shanghai, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz visits German company Covestro's Asia-Pacific Innovation Center in east China's Shanghai, April 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

