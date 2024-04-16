Chinese FM holds talks with Central African counterpart

Xinhua) 10:05, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic Sylvie Baipo-Temon in Beijing on Monday, with both sides pledging to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China always regards the Central African Republic as a good friend and partner. He said that China will continue to support the Central African Republic in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, and speak up for the country at the UN Security Council and on multilateral occasions.

China will work with the Central African Republic to deepen strategic mutual trust and friendly cooperation, and make joint efforts to build a strategic partnership, Wang added.

He said that China is willing to enhance cooperation with the Central African Republic in such areas as infrastructure construction, green development, medical and health care, education and training, and security and law enforcement. China hopes that the Central African Republic will create a safe environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in the country.

Baipo-Temon expressed appreciation for China's adherence to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, saying that the Central African Republic abides firmly by the one-China principle and supports China firmly in safeguarding its core interests.

The Central African Republic is also a firm supporter of the global initiatives that China has proposed, and it is willing to enhance friendly cooperation with China in various fields to achieve win-win results, she said, adding that the country will participate in the next meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to promote the construction of an Africa-China community with a shared future.

After their talks, the two foreign ministries issued a joint statement on promoting the implementation of the three global initiatives.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)