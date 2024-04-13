Central African Republic FM to visit China

Xinhua) 10:22, April 13, 2024

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic Sylvie Baipo-Temon will pay an official visit to China from April 14 to 16, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

