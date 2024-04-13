China's top political advisor meets Surinamese president

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with President of the Republic of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), noted that the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other as equals in mutually beneficial cooperation, and understood and supported each other's core interests and major concerns.

China stands ready to work with Suriname to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, continuously consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen economic and trade cooperation, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, strengthen international coordination and push for more achievements in bilateral strategic cooperative partnership, Wang said.

He added that the CPPCC National Committee is ready to make positive contributions to this end.

Santokhi said that the two countries enjoy time-honored friendship, and the Chinese community in Suriname has made important contributions to the economic and social development of Suriname.

Suriname abides by the one-China principle and is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CPPCC National Committee and promote further development of bilateral friendly relations, Santokhi added.

