China's top political advisor urges improving specialists consultative forums

Xinhua) 09:33, September 07, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang Tuesday called for efforts to improve the consultative forums for specialists to enhance the quality and efficiency of consultations from the specialized consultative body.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the Chairpersons' Council of the CPPCC National Committee on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed and adopted the work rules for the CPPCC's consultative forums for specialists. Wang noted that since starting last year, 55 such forums have been held, providing a solid foundation for regulating and institutionalizing them.

The rules ought to apply fully so that the forums can play a bigger role in the consultation process, said Wang.

The meeting also reviewed and adopted a list of outstanding proposals of the 13th CPPCC National Committee and a list of outstanding departments handling these.

Wang said the quality of proposals and proposal handling of the 13th CPPCC National Committee have constantly improved. He called for more efforts to publicize the outstanding practice and experiences in this regard.

