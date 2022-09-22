National political advisors review regulations for CPC's political consultation work

Xinhua) 09:21, September 22, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over and addresses a meeting to study the regulations on the CPC's work regarding political consultation in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) met on Wednesday to study the regulations on the Communist Party of China's (CPC's) work regarding political consultation.

The regulations were developed from the rich practices and successful experiences of the Party's work on political consultation since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, and they serve as fundamental guidelines for improving political consultation, said Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee who presided over and addressed the meeting.

Having studied the regulations for three months, political advisors have recognized that efforts should be made to more effectively turn the Party's propositions, principles and policies into a broad consensus among political parties and people from all ethnic groups and walks of life who participated in the people's political consultative conferences, he said.

The leading Party members groups of the CPPCC should consciously implement the Party's leadership over political consultation at people's political consultative conferences, he said.

Wang stressed the importance of efforts to improve education and training, regulate the CPPCC's consultation procedures, and enhance capacity building, so as to ensure that the CPC Central Committee's policies and decisions regarding political consultation are faithfully implemented.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)