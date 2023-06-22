China's top political advisor stresses heightened sense of responsibility in handling religious work

Xinhua) 10:47, June 22, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a meeting on the important remarks on the religious work by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, June 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday stressed a thorough understanding of Xi Jinping's important remarks on the religious work and a heightened sense of responsibility and mission in handling the Party's religious work in the new era.

The Party's centralized and unified leadership over the religious work and its basic principles in this regard should be upheld, said Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, at a meeting held in Beijing.

The remarks by Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, should be the theoretical and practical guideline for the Party's religious work in the new era, Wang said.

He called for efforts to unite religious believers better, make progress in developing religions in the Chinese context, improve theories and practices related to religious work, effectively prevent and defuse risks in this regard, and tell well the stories of China's religions.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)