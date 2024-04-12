Charm of dough figurine sculpting

(People's Daily App) 13:23, April 12, 2024

Dough sculpture is a traditional Chinese folk art and an intangible cultural heritage item that used to be popular among children. Curious to know how dough figurines are made? Here is an example of Lang Jiaziyu, the third-generation inheritor of the Lang family dough figurine art in Beijing, sculpting the ancient Chinese general Xiang Yu, known as the "Hegemon-King of Western Chu," in Peking Opera.

(Video source: Shijie-Lang Jiaziyu)

