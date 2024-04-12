Home>>
Charm of dough figurine sculpting
(People's Daily App) 13:23, April 12, 2024
Dough sculpture is a traditional Chinese folk art and an intangible cultural heritage item that used to be popular among children. Curious to know how dough figurines are made? Here is an example of Lang Jiaziyu, the third-generation inheritor of the Lang family dough figurine art in Beijing, sculpting the ancient Chinese general Xiang Yu, known as the "Hegemon-King of Western Chu," in Peking Opera.
(Video source: Shijie-Lang Jiaziyu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Kuwait sets Guinness World Record for largest illuminated steel sculpture of crescent
- Snow dragon sculpture ready for snow-themed art expo
- Exhibition featuring Chinese ice sculptures and lanterns opens in Oslo
- Pet groomer creates lifelike dog
- An exhibition of permanent love
- Shanghai sculpture show sees Rodin, Sanxingdui in dialogue
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.