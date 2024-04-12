2024 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition held in Vladivostok, Russia

Xinhua) 11:33, April 12, 2024

A secondary school student demonstrates painting with a writing brush during the 2024 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for primary and secondary school students in Vladivostok, Russia, April 9, 2024. The competition was held here on Tuesday. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A primary school student participates in a knowledge quiz during the 2024 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for primary and secondary school students in Vladivostok, Russia, April 9, 2024. The competition was held here on Tuesday. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A primary school student demonstrates Chinese calligraphy during the 2024 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for primary and secondary school students in Vladivostok, Russia, April 9, 2024. The competition was held here on Tuesday. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A secondary school student demonstrates Chinese calligraphy during the 2024 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for primary and secondary school students in Vladivostok, Russia, April 9, 2024. The competition was held here on Tuesday. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

