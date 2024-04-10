China, Micronesia to elevate ties

08:14, April 10, 2024 By Xu Wei ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony on Tuesday in Beijing for President of the Federated States of Micronesia Wesley W. Simina, who is on a state visit to China from April 5 to 12. [Photo by Feng Yongbin / China Daily]

China and the Federated States of Micronesia underlined their shared commitment to bolstering cooperation on building the Belt and Road, climate response, infrastructure and healthcare, as President Xi Jinping hosted the island country's President Wesley W. Simina on Tuesday.

During their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi stressed Beijing's readiness to use the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with Micronesia this year as a new starting point to continue bilateral exchanges and dialogue at various levels, enhance win-win cooperation across different sectors, and elevate ties to a new level.

He pledged support to Micronesia in safeguarding its national sovereignty and independence, following a path of development that suits its national conditions, invigorating its economy and enhancing public well-being.

Simina, making his first state visit to China since taking office last year, said his country stands ready to strengthen collaboration with China on agriculture, fisheries, economy, trade, investment, tourism, the digital economy and response to climate change.

The two presidents witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents covering the joint building of the Belt and Road, green development, healthcare and infrastructure development.

Xi told his guest that the two sides should foster even closer people-to-people exchanges, including in culture, health and education, and at subnational levels.

He extended a welcoming message to more young people from the Pacific island country to study in China, adding that more projects should be conducted to deliver Chinese healthcare services and cultural shows to the country's islands.

China stands ready to offer assistance to Micronesia in addressing climate change and conducting capacity-building training within the framework of South-South cooperation, Xi said.

He also called for closer bilateral coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, such as the United Nations and the Pacific Islands Forum, to jointly practice multilateralism and uphold fairness and justice.

As for China's relations with Pacific island countries, Xi stressed that Beijing's effort to build up ties with the countries is within the framework of South-South cooperation, which is based on mutual help and support, without targeting any third party, and such cooperation should not face interference from any third party.

Beijing advocates that in developing relations with Pacific island nations, countries should adhere to the principles of island nations' autonomy, prioritize development and maintain openness and inclusiveness, he said.

Xi added that China is willing to continue providing as much support as possible for the development of island nations and to conduct trilateral or multilateral cooperation.

Simina reiterated his country's adherence to the one-China principle. He lauded the major initiatives proposed by Xi for helping the common development of developing countries and advancing global peace, stability and prosperity.

China's effort to advance cooperation with Pacific island countries is conducive to regional peace and development, and Micronesia will work actively to promote regional cooperation with China, he said.

Zhou Fangyin, vice-president of the Guangdong Institute for International Strategies, said that Simina's decision to visit China shortly after he took office showcases the resolve of the island country to pursue cooperation with China regardless of influences from competition between major countries in the region.

"China has undertaken projects that have been widely popular among residents of the island country, which is the cornerstone of the robust bilateral relations," he said.

Liang Jiarui, a researcher at the China-Pacific Island Countries Climate Action Cooperation Center, said the support from China could be crucial to Pacific island countries, including Micronesia, in their response to climate change, both in terms of adaptation and mitigation.

"Climate change is the most acute challenge for countries like Micronesia, and the assistance from China will help the nations both in capacity building and expertise," he said.

