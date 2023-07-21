Chinese president's special envoy to attend inauguration ceremony of Micronesian president

Xinhua) 16:42, July 21, 2023

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the government of the Federated States of Micronesia, Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Tang Renjian will attend the inauguration ceremony of President Wesley W. Simina to be held on July 26 in the Federated States of Micronesia, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

