Xi replies to letter from counter-terror police brigade
(Xinhua) 17:04, April 09, 2024
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from the "Falcon Commando Unit," an elite police brigade, encouraging them to forge a world-class counter-terror special force.
