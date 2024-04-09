Xi replies to letter from counter-terror police brigade

Xinhua) 17:04, April 09, 2024

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from the "Falcon Commando Unit," an elite police brigade, encouraging them to forge a world-class counter-terror special force.

