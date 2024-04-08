Xi meets Merieux Foundation president and his wife

Xinhua) 13:03, April 08, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President of the Merieux Foundation Alain Merieux and his wife at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with President of the Merieux Foundation Alain Merieux and his wife Chantal in Beijing on Monday.

Xi expressed appreciation for the long-term support from the couple and the foundation for the development of China-France relations and China's health cause.

The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century and has entered a period of turmoil, Xi said, noting that human society not only has to deal with health challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic but also geopolitical conflicts such as the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the Ukraine crisis.

China has always called for an end to war, advocated peace and promoted efforts to build a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

Noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations, Xi said the friendship between the two countries has become ever stronger thanks to efforts from generation to generation.

Xi said China cherishes its friendship with France and is willing to further strengthen high-level exchanges and cooperation with France to push bilateral relations to a higher level.

He added that China and France have carried out productive cooperation in health and the Merieux Foundation is welcome to continue deepening cooperation with China.

Merieux thanked Xi for taking time out of his busy schedule for the meeting, which fully reflects his friendly sentiments toward the French people.

Recalling that his bond with China began 46 years ago, Merieux said he has always followed and admired China's progress over the years, and the foundation will continue to promote France-China friendship and cooperation in the health sector.

Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with President of the Merieux Foundation Alain Merieux at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2024. Xi met with President of the Merieux Foundation Alain Merieux and his wife in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)