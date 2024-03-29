PD Vlog | Exploring 'new quality productive forces' at Boao Forum for Asia

(People's Daily App) 16:44, March 29, 2024

The concept of "new quality productive forces" is receiving significant attention at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024. The agenda is packed with engaging dialogues on topics such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy and new energy vehicles. The forum park also features intelligent services and clean energy facilities. Follow People's Daily reporter Huilan in exploring the forum.

