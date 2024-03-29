Full text: Keynote speech by China's top legislator Zhao Leji at opening plenary of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024

Xinhua) 13:41, March 29, 2024

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday delivered a keynote speech at the opening plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024.

Please see the attachment for the translation of the full text of the speech.

Full text: Keynote speech by China's top legislator Zhao Leji at opening plenary of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)