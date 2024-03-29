China calls for solidarity, cooperation to create better future for Asia, world

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, delivers a keynote speech while attending the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BOAO, Hainan, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator on Thursday called for solidarity and cooperation to meet challenges and work together to create a better future for Asia and the world.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024, which drew more than 1,500 people from political and business circles and think tanks from more than 60 countries and regions.

The world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and global peace and development face grave challenges, Zhao said, adding that facing the question of the times regarding the direction the world should take, China's answer is to work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

China advocates an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization, and calls on all countries to transcend the old mentality of bloc confrontation and zero-sum games and practice genuine multilateralism to jointly build an open world economy, he said.

Zhao noted that people in Asia have endured both hot and cold wars, as well as hardships and tribulations, leading them to deeply cherish the value of peace and understand that developmental achievements are hard-won.

"We should hold high the banner of a community with a shared future for humanity, work together to build an Asian community with a shared future, and build an Asian homeland of peace, tranquility, prosperity, beauty and friendly coexistence," he said.

Today, Asia is the most dynamic region with the biggest potential for economic growth in the whole world, with its economic aggregate accounting for 40 percent of the global GDP and the region contributing more than 70 percent to global economic growth, Zhao added.

He called on Asian nations to stay united, jointly stand against unilateralism and extreme egotism, oppose confrontation between different camps, and prevent the region and the world from becoming an arena for geopolitical fighting, as well as oppose trade protectionism, the erection of walls and barriers and decoupling in all forms.

According to the top legislator, China is advancing Chinese-style modernization on all fronts through high-quality development, which will inject a strong impetus into global economic recovery and provide more opportunities for the development of all countries, especially neighboring Asian countries.

China will adhere to innovation-driven, open, green, and shared development, Zhao said, adding that China sincerely welcomes all countries to board its express train of development and join hands to achieve global modernization featuring peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, poses for a group photo with some participants of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024 before the opening ceremony in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2024. Zhao attended the opening ceremony of the BFA Annual Conference 2024 on Thursday and delivered a keynote speech. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

