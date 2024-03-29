University classroom with view of cherry blossoms turns into dyeing workshop

March 29, 2024

A class on dyeing takes place in a classroom at Southeast University in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on March 22, 2024. (Photo/Hang Tian)

A dyeing class took place in a classroom at Southeast University in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on March 22, 2024.

The classroom where the lesson was given is known for cherry blossoms outside the windows. The site has been hailed as the "most artistic cherry blossom viewing spot in Nanjing."

The cherry blossoms lure students and teachers to the site to photograph the beautiful scene.

