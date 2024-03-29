China's internet audio, video convention focuses on new technologies

Xinhua) 09:49, March 29, 2024

CHENGDU, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The 11th China Internet Audio and Video Convention, demonstrating a series of cutting-edge technologies, opened on Thursday in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Focusing on innovation and industrial upgrades, the three-day event has attracted participating enterprises to display their technologies in 5G+8K, 3D, cloud gaming and other sectors.

As one of the new quality productive forces, intelligent internet audio and video has empowered economic growth, promoting the building of cultural power and serving Chinese modernization, Hu Zhengrong, head of the Institute of Journalism &Communication, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said at the opening ceremony.

Shen Yang, a professor at Tsinghua University, said the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has brought people into a stage of "producing high knowledge with zero knowledge," and the AI-generated content (AIGC) short videos are bringing aesthetic values, social values, and emotional values to people.

Shen said there will be more and more AIGC videos in the future, and AI assistants will become new partners for humans to transform the world.

This event was co-hosted by China's National Radio and Television Administration and the Sichuan provincial government.

