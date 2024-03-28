Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 32,490: ministry

Xinhua) 11:04, March 28, 2024

People are seen behind the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 27, 2024. The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,490, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Wednesday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

GAZA, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 32,490, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 76 Palestinians and 102 others were wounded, the ministry said in a press statement.

This brings the total death toll to 32,490 and injuries to 74,889, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the ministry.

It noted that some victims remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defense and ambulance crews.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

