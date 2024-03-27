Home>>
Inside look at the Boao Forum for Asia
By Peng Yukai, Wang Tianle (People's Daily Online) 17:44, March 27, 2024
Established with the goal of promoting economic integration in Asia, the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) aims to gather positive energy for the development of both Asia and the wider world. This year's forum, taking place from March 26 to 29, focuses on how the international community can work together to deal with common challenges and responsibilities. The event has once again captured the attention of international politicians, scholars, business leaders, and the media, all converging on the small town of Boao in south China's Hainan Province. Stay updated with People's Daily Online for an inside look at this year's BFA.
