Chinese FM holds talks with Nepalese counterpart

Xinhua) 08:39, March 27, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Nepal's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Nepal's deputy prime minister and foreign minister in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said as a friendly neighbor and strategic partner, China has always placed Nepal in an important direction of the neighboring diplomacy.

China is ready to work with Nepal to promote the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and advance the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity to a new and higher level, Wang said.

Shrestha said the new government of Nepal attaches great importance to relations with China. Nepal is willing to work with China to advance the Belt and Road cooperation and decides to join the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative.

