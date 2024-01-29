Nepal wishes to deepen intra-party exchanges, cooperation with China

Xinhua) 15:02, January 29, 2024

KATHMANDU, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Nepal has voiced hope for deepening intra-party exchanges and cooperation with China, so as to promote an in-depth development of bilateral relations.

A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) led by Sun Haiyan, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Nepal from Jan. 26-29 at the invitation of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center).

The Chinese delegation met with Pushpa Kamal Dahal, chairman of the CPN (Maoist Center) and prime minister of Nepal, as well as leaders of other main political parities in the country.

In addition, the delegation had exchanges with representatives from think tanks, media outlets and social organizations, and attended a joint consultation conference between the CPC and Nepali political parties.

On the occasions, the Nepali side praised Nepal-China friendship for its deep roots, reiterated Nepal's commitment not to allow any anti-China activities on its soil, and voiced hope for deepening intra-party exchanges and cooperation with China so as to promote an in-depth development of bilateral relations.

