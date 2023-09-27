China, Nepal sign memorandum on translation of classics

September 27, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's National Press and Publication Administration has signed a memorandum with Nepal's Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation on translating and publishing classic works from the two countries.

According to the memorandum signed on Monday, the two organizations will jointly organize well-known publishing institutions of the two countries to conduct the translation and publication of classic works to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

