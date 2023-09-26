Home>>
Nepalese PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(新华网) 13:20, September 26, 2023
Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)
