Nepal's FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:05, March 22, 2024

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha will pay an official visit to China from March 25 to April 1, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)