China's top political advisor meets Nepal's FM

Xinhua) 10:29, March 26, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Nepal's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met on Monday with Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Nepal's deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

Noting that the leaders of China and Nepal reached important consensus on developing bilateral ties in their meeting last year, Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on the two sides to intensify political support, promote the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and enhance people-to-people connectivity.

China is ready to work with Nepal to faithfully implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, advance the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity, and push for an even closer community of shared future between China and Nepal, Wang said.

"The CPPCC is willing to make positive contributions to the above-mentioned endeavors," said Wang.

Shrestha said Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China principle, adding that Nepal expects enhanced communication and cooperation with China in various fields to better benefit the two peoples.

