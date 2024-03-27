China launches new satellite to monitor atmospheric, space environments

Xinhua) 08:34, March 27, 2024

A modified version of a Long March-6 rocket carrying the Yunhai-3 02 satellite lifts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, March 27, 2024. (Photo by Zheng Bin/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China launched a new satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in its northern Shanxi Province on Wednesday morning.

A modified version of a Long March-6 rocket carrying the Yunhai-3 02 satellite lifted off at 6:51 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The satellite has entered the preset orbit and will be used for atmospheric and marine environment surveys, space environment monitoring, disaster prevention and reduction, and scientific experiments.

The launch was the 514th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

