China launches satellites to monitor atmospheric, space environments

Xinhua) 10:02, March 22, 2024

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying Yunhai-2 02 satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 21, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday sent a group of satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Yunhai-2 02 satellites were launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 1:27 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit.

These satellites will be used mainly for atmospheric environment detection, space environment monitoring, disaster prevention and reduction, and scientific experiments.

The launch was the 513th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

