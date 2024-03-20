Home>>
China launches new Earth-Moon relay satellite
(People's Daily App) 16:54, March 20, 2024
China launched a new relay satellite to provide Earth-Moon communications services, a key step for its future lunar exploration missions such as retrieving samples from the far side of the Moon. A Long March-8 rocket carrying the satellite Queqiao-2, its name meaning “magpie bridge” in Chinese, blasted off at 8:31 am Wednesday from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in South China's Hainan Province.
(Compiled by Wang Ruofan, Lyu Murong)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
