China's space environment monitoring satellites sent into space
A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying Yunhai-2 02 satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
These satellites will be used mainly for atmospheric environment detection, space environment monitoring, disaster prevention and reduction, and scientific experiments. It was the 513th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
