China's top legislator meets Dominican Prime Minister

Xinhua) 11:13, March 26, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit in Beijing on Monday.

China and Dominica are good friends and good partners sharing the same goals, said Zhao, the chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

He noted that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 20 years ago, the bilateral relations between the two countries have made great progress, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples.

Zhao said China is willing to work with Dominica to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

Zhao called on both sides to jointly implement the Global Development Initiative and promote the development of friendly and cooperative relations between China and Dominica.

The NPC of China is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the parliament of Dominica, exchange experience on state governance and provide legal guarantee for bilateral cooperation in various fields, Zhao said.

Noting that Dominica and China are examples of mutual trust, mutual support and mutually beneficial cooperation, Skerrit thanked China for its long-term valuable assistance to Dominica.

Dominica firmly abides by the one-China principle, supports the Belt and Road Initiative and the three global initiatives, and stands ready to continuously deepen bilateral friendly cooperation, Skerrit said.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)