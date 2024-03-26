Home>>
Dominican PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:37, March 26, 2024
Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
Photos
