China's top legislator holds talks with Dominican chamber of deputies president

Xinhua) 16:40, January 17, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with the Dominican Republic's Chamber of Deputies President Alfredo Pacheco via video link in Beijing on Wednesday.

The establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Dominican Republic in May 2018 opened a new chapter in the development of bilateral relations, noted Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, adding that over the past more than five years, the two heads of state have maintained close communication, guiding the direction and drawing a blueprint for the development of China-Dominican relations.

The deepening political mutual trust, fruitful economic and trade cooperation, and increasing cultural and people-to-people exchanges fully prove that the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Dominican Republic is the common aspiration of the people and the trend of the times and serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, Zhao said.

China appreciates the Dominican Republic's adherence to the one-China principle, Zhao noted, adding that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is part of China. The universal consensus among the international community and stable pattern of adhering to the one-China principle will not change, he said.

China and the Dominican Republic are good friends for common development and good partners for win-win cooperation, Zhao said, expressing the hope that the two sides will focus on the eight major steps proposed by China to support high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, speed up the alignment of development strategies and needs, and push for more cooperation outcomes.

Zhao said that the NPC of China is willing to work with the Dominican Parliament to consolidate the political foundation for the development of bilateral relations, facilitate practical cooperation between the two countries, further improve relevant legal systems, and create a sound legal environment for strengthening investment cooperation and expanding personnel exchanges.

He also called on the two sides to deepen friendly exchanges at all levels and in all areas, increase exchanges between senior legislators, special committees, friendship groups, NPC deputies and parliamentarians, enhance mutual trust and friendship, and consolidate popular support for friendly relations between the two countries.

Pacheco said the Dominican Republic abides by the one-China principle and it is the consensus of all political parties in the Dominican Republic to deepen relations with China.

The Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic is willing to strengthen friendly cooperation with the NPC of China, deepen exchanges in legislation and other fields, and play a positive role in promoting the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations and enhancing friendship between the two peoples, Pacheco said.

