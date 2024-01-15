Dominican chamber of deputies president to visit China

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Dominican Republic's Chamber of Deputies President Alfredo Pacheco will visit China from Jan. 15 to 20, at the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

