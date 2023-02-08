Dominican Republic awards China for supporting COVID-19 fight

Xinhua) 10:19, February 08, 2023

SANTO DOMINGO, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Dominican Republic Senate has presented China with an award for its support in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate's Vice President Santiago Zorrilla conferred the certificate of honor on Chinese Ambassador to the Caribbean nation Zhang Run earlier this month, saying China promptly responded to the Dominican Republic's request for help when the virus was spreading across the country.

Zorrilla said that China supported the Caribbean country during the pandemic by securing and donating vaccines and other supplies when they were in short supply worldwide.

The Dominican Republic will never forget China's timely assistance in its darkest hour. The president, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, all Dominicans are highly grateful to China, he added.

"The recognition shows the high appreciation of the Dominican people and the Dominican political parties regarding bilateral cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic and the high level of consensus to strengthen the friendship between the two countries," Zhang said during the ceremony.

Since the virus struck, Chinese central and local governments, Chinese companies and institutions have donated medical supplies, such as ventilators, face masks and thermographic inspection devices, to the Caribbean island country. The two sides also shared anti-pandemic experience via video meetings.

