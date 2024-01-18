Chinese vice president meets president of Dominican Republic's chamber of deputies

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with the Dominican Republic's Chamber of Deputies President Alfredo Pacheco via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with the Dominican Republic's Chamber of Deputies President Alfredo Pacheco via video link on Wednesday.

Hailing the sound momentum of bilateral relations and productive cooperation over the past few years of diplomatic ties, Han said China appreciates the Dominican Republic's adherence to the one-China principle and is willing to consolidate political trust, expand practical cooperation and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

China attaches great importance to the Dominican Republic's unique role in regional affairs and will strengthen communication with the Dominican Republic within frameworks including the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum and the Central American Parliament to advance China-Latin America ties, Han said.

The Dominican Republic firmly abides by the one-China principle, and China plays an important role in the multipolar world, Pacheco said, adding that the Chamber of Deputies is willing to make efforts to enhance the friendship between the two peoples.

