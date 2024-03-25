China's economy getting more vibrant: MTR Chinese mainland business director

Wong Sammy Kwan Wai, Chinese mainland business director of MTR Corporation Limited, shared his experience during the "chunyun," or Spring Festival travel rush, and offered his insights into the vitality of China’s economy during an interview with People’s Daily Online at the China Development Forum on March 24.

(Ye Jingyi, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)