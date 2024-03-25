China's economy getting more vibrant: MTR Chinese mainland business director
By Sheng Chuyi (People's Daily Online) 20:07, March 25, 2024
Wong Sammy Kwan Wai, Chinese mainland business director of MTR Corporation Limited, shared his experience during the "chunyun," or Spring Festival travel rush, and offered his insights into the vitality of China’s economy during an interview with People’s Daily Online at the China Development Forum on March 24.
(Ye Jingyi, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's growth spurs optimism
- China Development Forum 2024 opens in Beijing
- Key takeaways from China Development Forum 2023
- Chinese premier calls for global efforts on economic risks, challenges
- Chinese vice premier stresses expanding opening-up
- China Development Forum 2023 takes place offline in Beijing
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to China Development Forum 2023
- China Development Forum 2023 to take place offline in Beijing
- China Development Forum 2021 held in Beijing
- Chinese premier vows to further stimulate market vitality
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.